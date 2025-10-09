Detty December: ‘Your booking fees are becoming unrealistic’ – Mr Jollof tells Nigerian artistes

Mr. Jollof

Comedian Mr Jollof has urged Nigerian artistes to reduce their fees to enable fans and promoters afford their services ahead of festivities in December.

The funnyman’s remarks in an Instagram Story post on Thursday come as Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, prepares for its annual period of festivities tagged Detty December.

Mr Jollof said that failure of artistes to reduce their prices may result in an unexciting festive season as many Nigerians battle with low purchasing power fuelled by President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

“Dear Nigerian Music Artists, the current rate of billing is becoming unrealistic. If it continues, this festive season might not deliver the energy we all expect,” he wrote.

“Fans, promoters and communities are struggling with costs. There will be little justification to pay such high amounts. Please, let’s be reasonable so December can remain a season of joy, not disappointment.”

Detty December is usually dominated by musical concerts and comedy shows, amongst others. The hospitality industry also sees a boost during this period as Nigerians in the diaspora and also foreigners come to Lagos for a good time.