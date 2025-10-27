Detty December: Shortlet agent defrauds diaspora family of N1.3m in Ikoyi

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

*… as FCID warns against huge online payments, says it’s difficult to trace online transactions

By Efe Onodjae

As the festive season draws near, reports of fraudulent shortlet apartment deals targeting Nigerians in the diaspora are once again on the rise, with many falling victim to online scammers posing as legitimate property agents.

In what appears to be one of such incidents, a Nigerian family based abroad has reportedly lost N1.3 million to a shortlet agent, who vanished immediately after receiving payment for a supposed apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The family, who had planned to spend their “Detty December” holiday in Nigeria, reportedly contacted the agent through Instagram after seeing several attractive photos of apartments listed under her handle. The page, which showcased luxury shortlet accommodations in highbrow areas of Lagos, including Ikoyi and Lekki, had gained considerable engagement and appeared legitimate.

According to sources, the family had even visited the residence to verify the property and were further convinced when a supposed housekeeper at the location confirmed that the agent managed the place.

Convinced of the authenticity of the deal, the family transferred N1.3 million to the agent as payment to secure the apartment for December 6, 2025.

However, shortly after the payment was made, the agent reportedly deactivated her Instagram account and became unreachable through all known contact channels.

The development has raised fresh concerns about the increasing trend of online scams involving shortlet apartments, especially during the festive season when Nigerians abroad return home in large numbers.

In a follow-up message sent to the management of the property, one of the victims expressed further distress, revealing that one of the guests, a non-Nigerian accompanying his two friends from the UK, had requested an official receipt to submit to the embassy for his visa approval.

Dubious receipt

“However, the receipt I sent to him that was given to me contains the scammer’s details,” the message read. “He has informed me that the embassy is likely going to contact the number on the receipt to verify the authenticity of the accommodation. This is now my other major concern, sir.”

The source also alleged that the housekeeper might have connived with the scammer, claiming that it was the same housekeeper who instructed them to make payment to the fraudulent account.

Industry sources say many of these fraudsters operate by advertising properties they neither own nor manage, using attractive photos lifted from genuine listings. They lure unsuspecting clients mostly those outside the country—with promises of discounted rates and quick booking options, only to disappear once payment is made.

Security experts have advised intending visitors to verify property ownership and make payments only through trusted platforms or directly to verified shortlet management firms to avoid falling prey to such scams.

Meanwhile, efforts to trace the identity of the said agent are ongoing, though it remains unclear if the matter has been officially reported to the police.

As “Detty December” approaches, observers warn that such incidents may likely increase unless stronger verification mechanisms and digital accountability measures are enforced across rental and social media platforms.

Police advocate caution

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, ASP Mayegun Aminat, said: “Similar incidents have occurred before. Last year, a lady transferred N8.4 million to an agent’s account.

“We were unable to trace the money because it was not sent through a traditional bank but via an online banking platform. I advise Nigerians to avoid making huge payments through online banking, as it makes it difficult for us to track the recipients.

“As we approach another December, Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora, should verify thoroughly before making any payment.”

