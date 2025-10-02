Detained soldiers’ wives in Maiduguri plead for pardon

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri —Wives of soldiers, who were detained for offences in the fight against Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists in Maiduguri, Borno State, have in the spirit of 65th independence anniversary, pleaded with President Bola Tinubu and military authorities to temper justice with mercy by granting them pardon.

The women numbering over 30 with some carrying children below the ages of two, including relatives and friends, stormed Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Press Centre, Maiduguri, yesterday.

Spokesperson, Mrs. Rose Emmanuel David, while briefing newsmen said, some of their husbands were detained for committing various minor offences for over a year now, stressing that they found it very difficult to cope with the family burdens, as they were forced to engage in menial jobs to carter for their children’s school fees and feeding.

They argued that, the Federal Government and military authorities have been over the years granting pardon to members of Boko Haram, bandits and other criminals.

According to them, it was also imperative for them to voice out, by pleading on behalf of their husbands, who are being detained in Military Police (MP) facility in Maiduguri to also have their freedom and reunite with their families.

They said: “We are here on behalf of our husbands, who are detained soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the 7 Division Military Police Facility, Maiduguri.

“We humbly appeal for mercy and forgiveness. Many have been held for months and years over various offences. They have since acknowledged their mistakes, have deeply reflected and now seek a second chance to serve their country with renewed loyalty.

“We respectfully call on President Tinubu to grant them a presidential pardon. We also appeal to the National Assembly, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and all Nigerians of goodwill to support this plea.

“It is important to remember that amnesty has been extended to repentant insurgents and bandits, who once raised arms against the state.

“These soldiers are Nigerians too, men who once risked their lives to defend our people and preserve our nation. They deserve the same mercy, so that they can once again fight for peace, unity, and security.”

“This is not a call for sympathy, but for justice with compassion. Their service and sacrifices should not be forgotten. Granting them pardon will not only restore their dignity but also strengthen the bond of trust between the nation and those who defend it.”

Recall that, last week, Special Court Martial, SCM, convened by the acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army and Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu slammed two Senior Non-commissioned Officers and two Non-Commission Officers with the charge for arms/ammunition racketeering as well as aiding and abetting the enemy.