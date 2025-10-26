Designate Katampe Hill & Waterfalls as national park — Ex-HoS urges FG

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Professor Oladapo Abiodun Afolabi has called on the Federal Government to designate Katampe Hill and Waterfalls as a National Park, describing the move as crucial to safeguarding Nigeria’s environmental heritage, promoting sustainable tourism, and ensuring long-term water security for surrounding communities.

Prof. Afolabi made the call during the official unveiling of the “Where Rivers Are Born” — Save Katampe Hill and Waterfalls, Restoration and Legal Personhood Campaign, held in Abuja over the weekend. The initiative was organized by the Foundation for the Conservation of Nigerian Rivers (FCNR) in collaboration with the Earth Law Center, USA–Africa Program, and other partners.

Describing Katampe Hill as the “heart of Nigeria and the birthplace of rivers,” Prof. Afolabi emphasized that the campaign was not merely about conservation but about redefining Nigeria’s relationship with nature.

“Katampe Hill and its waterfalls are more than topographical features, they are sacred birthplaces of rivers that sustain ecosystems, communities, and cultures.

“We are not just unveiling a campaign; we are unveiling a new way of thinking, one that recognizes that environmental protection is no longer optional; it is existential,” he said.

Prof. Afolabi who was represented at the event by Bayero Kasim, a former director at the ministry of environment, explained that designating Katampe as a National Park would not only protect its fragile ecosystem from encroachment and degradation but would also create new opportunities for environmental education, scientific research, and eco-tourism, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s sustainable economic development.

“National Park status will guarantee long-term protection of Katampe’s unique landscape, prevent unregulated urban expansion, and transform the site into a national symbol of ecological restoration. It will also serve as a living laboratory for environmental learning and a sanctuary for biodiversity, where nature, culture, and science meet in harmony,” he stated.

He further noted that the campaign boldly combines ecological restoration with legal advocacy, including the push for legal personhood for Katampe Mountain and its surrounding ecosystems, a concept increasingly recognized worldwide, giving rivers, forests, and mountains rights to exist, flourish, and be protected under the law.

In his welcome address, Irikefe V. Dafe, Executive Director of the Foundation for the Conservation of Nigerian Rivers and Africa Lead, Earth Law Center, said the initiative marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s environmental movement, uniting restoration, rights recognition, and community engagement.

“Today is not just another environmental event, it is a defining moment in our nation’s journey toward ecological restoration and the recognition of nature’s inherent rights,” he said.

He noted that the initiative aims to restore sacred headwaters and ecosystems, beginning with Katampe Hill and Waterfalls; advocate for legal recognition of rivers and freshwater ecosystems as living entities; and reconnect people, especially youth with rivers as sources of life and spirituality.

Dafe explained that the legal personhood campaign, supported by environmental lawyers, civil society organizations, and traditional custodians, aligns Nigeria with a growing international movement that includes countries such as Ecuador, New Zealand, India, and Uganda, where ecosystems have been granted legal rights.

“Katampe Mountain is not only the geographical center of Nigeria; it is the heart of a rising environmental awakening. This is where a new paradigm can begin, one that challenges us to see rivers not as property, but as living entities deserving of dignity, voice, and guardianship,” he added.

Mr. Dafe outlined the foundation’s commitment to landscape restoration, community education, legislative advocacy, and partnerships with government institutions, civil society, academia, and traditional leaders. He urged immediate action to prevent further degradation of the mountain, warning that the rivers and mountains we fail to protect today will become the tragedies we struggle to explain to our children tomorrow.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Austin Maho, Vice Chairman of the Katampe Residents Association, pledged the full support of residents for the campaign, describing it as a timely intervention to halt years of encroachment and degradation around the mountain.

“Over time, we have found that there has been serious encroachment on this hill, destroying its natural environment. We must come together to preserve this natural beauty, in harmony, without rancor or bitterness. The Katampe Residents Association is fully behind this movement and will continue to work with all stakeholders,” he said.

The event brought together environmental advocates, policymakers, diplomats, community leaders, and youth representatives.