Deputy Speaker Kalu renovates Correctional centre in Abia

…Pays fines for over 15 inmates in Umuahia, Aba

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has renovated the administrative block of the Umuahia Correctional Centre in Abia State.

The renovation, which involved re-roofing and ceiling works, followed a plea by the former State Controller, Mrs. Josephine Ogbeifun, during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker in May 2025.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu’s intervention demonstrates his commitment to public service and has improved working conditions for staff and living conditions for inmates, who were previously exposed to harsh weather.

In addition, Kalu paid the fines of over 15 inmates at the Umuahia and Aba Correctional Centres, a gesture aimed at helping to decongest the facilities.

In a letter dated July 4, 2025, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, MFR, Mni, expressed deep appreciation for the Deputy Speaker’s support.

“Your timely intervention has significantly improved the structural integrity and functionality of this critical facility, enhancing both staff working conditions and operational efficiency,” the letter read in part.

He commended Kalu’s dedication to institutional welfare, describing it as “a reflection of steadfast commitment to strengthening public infrastructure and promoting professionalism in correctional service delivery.”

Similarly, in another letter dated October 3, 2025, the Deputy Controller in charge of the Umuahia Custodial Centre, Mr. Michael Ojiako Mabia, lauded the Deputy Speaker for his generosity.

“Your kind gesture has restored the structural integrity of the building and created a safer working environment for officers. It reflects your deep sense of responsibility and commitment to national service,” Mabia wrote.

He also appealed for continued support, including the payment of more fines for convicted inmates to further decongest the facility.

Kalu’s intervention, the letters noted, has boosted morale among correctional officers and reinforced his reputation as a compassionate and service-driven leader.