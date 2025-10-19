Dental Technologists Association holds Kaduna meeting, sets six-month deadline for election

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Association of Dental Surgery Technologists, Technicians and Assistants of Nigeria (ADSTTAN), Kaduna Chapter, has held its general meeting in Kaduna with a call on members to regularize their registration ahead of the forthcoming chapter election.

Addressing members at the meeting, the Acting Chairman, Jamilu Nura Gazara, commended their dedication to the growth and progress of the association and urged those yet to register to do so promptly to become full members and participate actively in the association’s activities.

Gazara explained that only duly registered members would be eligible to vote or be voted for when the chapter conducts its election in six months’ time. He assured members that the association would ensure a transparent and credible electoral process, while promoting unity and professionalism among members.

The meeting was also attended by the association’s founders, Hajiya Salamatu Abdullahi and Mr. Anazi Arnold Ogadziku, who lauded the Kaduna Chapter for its commitment to upholding the vision and objectives of the national body.

They encouraged members to remain united and focused on promoting excellence, ethics, and teamwork in dental practice across the state.