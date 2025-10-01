Demolitions: Obi wrong on Trade Fair Complex — Lagos Commissioner Omotoso

…Clarifies position on approvals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has faulted the comments made by the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on the demolition of structures at the Trade Fair Complex, insisting that the State Government only enforced its Physical Planning Laws.

Obi had visited the complex, where he praised traders for their “restraint” and alleged that the demolished buildings had proper approvals. He further described the exercise as “a test of impunity, justice and compassion.”

But Omotoso, in a statement on Wednesday, dismissed Obi’s remarks as misleading and unfair.

“Obi, while trying to whip up sentiment, sought to misinform the public by claiming the demolished buildings had approvals. This is simply not true,” Omotoso stated.

He clarified that the affected structures had no valid approval and that their owners ignored multiple opportunities to regularise their documents.

“The owners got ample time to regularise their papers when the state government declared a general amnesty last year, which was extended several times. They shunned the offer. Instead, when Physical Planning officials visited, they were locked out, beaten, and had to be rescued by the police. They also ignored invitations to dialogue with the government,” he explained.

Omotoso stressed that the Federal Government’s Trade Fair Complex Management Board lacked the powers to grant building approvals independent of the Lagos State Government.

He cited the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act (1992), as domesticated by Lagos State’s regulations, which requires all physical developments in the state to obtain planning permits from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The Commissioner further referenced a 2003 Supreme Court judgment (Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation), which reaffirmed states’ authority to regulate development within their territories, including federal lands, except in strictly exclusive federal enclaves such as military formations.

“The Board may allocate spaces and manage leases, but building approvals must pass through the Lagos State Government. Otherwise, such developments remain illegal and subject to demolition under state law,” Omotoso stated.

He concluded with a call for respect for the rule of law over political sentiments.

“We must decide the kind of society we want — one governed by law or one run by emotions, fueled by political interests.”