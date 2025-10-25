Demolitions: Govt begins compensation for affected Oworonshoki residents

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akanni

The Lagos State Government has commenced the disbursement of compensation to residents of Oworonshoki in Kosofe Local Government Area whose properties were recently demolished as part of the ongoing urban renewal and regeneration project in the area. This development fulfils the government’s earlier promise to compensate verified victims of the demolitions.

Recall that the state government recently demolished several marked illegal and substandard structures across the Oworonshoki area as part of efforts to reclaim the right-of-way for drainage systems, improve environmental conditions, and enhance public safety. The exercise, however, sparked public outcry, with affected residents lamenting their plight amid the current economic hardship.

The regeneration initiative, it was gathered, became necessary due to the proliferation of illegal and dilapidated structures in Oworonshoki, many of which were built on drainage channels and waterways, posing serious environmental and safety risks.

Speaking at a well-attended event on Thursday, held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Oworonshoki, the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Olajide Animashaun, described the compensation as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to humane and inclusive urban development.

A total of 79 beneficiaries were verified for compensation, to be paid in two batches. The first group received their cheques on Thursday, while the second batch was scheduled to receive theirs the following day, Friday, at the same venue.

Animashaun explained that the payment followed a series of verification, engagement, and enumeration exercises conducted in collaboration with community stakeholders.

According to him, “Oworonshoki is one of the communities earmarked under the state’s comprehensive urban renewal and regeneration plan. Many of the affected structures were unsafe for habitation and posed environmental hazards.

“However, in line with the inclusive governance policy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the state made a commitment to compensate verified affected residents—and today, that promise is being fulfilled.”

He expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the welfare of residents, noting that the payment exercise reflects the government’s sincerity and accountability in implementing its urban renewal policies.

The LASURA boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring that urban renewal projects across Lagos are implemented with fairness and transparency, while prioritizing the welfare of residents and communities affected by development initiatives.

Animashaun also commended the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, for their dedication and tireless efforts toward the realization of the initiative.

The event was attended by representatives of the Oworonshoki traditional council, Community Development Associations (CDAs), Community Development Council (CDC) members, civil society organizations, security agencies, and members of the media.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to journalists expressed gratitude to the state government for fulfilling its promise without unnecessary delay.

Speaking on the gesture, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ajimoh Oyenuga, said: “The government gave us this money as compensation for the houses demolished on Precious Street, Oworonshoki. We are grateful because it shows that the government cares about our well-being.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Olaide Fatima, added: “My house was close to the water, and it wasn’t safe. The government promised to compensate us, and today they have done it. I really appreciate this gesture—promise made, promise kept.”