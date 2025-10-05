Demolitions: Court okays hearing of suit against Wike, FCDA

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Jikwoyi-Kurudu, has fixed for hearing, a suit challenging alleges illegal demolitions at River Park Estate in Abuja.

A motion, marked M/11417/2025, is praying the court for a judicial review of proceedings, report and recommendations of the Ministerial Committee that was set up by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, on issues pertaining to the estate.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu slated Monday to hear the matter, following an ex-parte application that two firms- Paulo Homes Nigeria Ltd, and Houses For Africa Nigeria Ltd- filed before the court through their team of lawyers led by Mr. Anthony Malik, SAN.

Aside from the FCT Minister, Wike, the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority was equally cited as a defendant in the matter.

Justice Zubairu based his decision to hear the application on an affidavit the Applicants filed for judicial review, by way of certiorari.

“I have carefully read before now both the affidavit in support of the instant application and the further affidavit of the Applicants. I also read through the entire application together with the written submission of the learned counsel.

“I must state that what I have found from all of these is a substantial compliance with the law. The instant application has complied with the rules of this court and ought to be granted and has accordingly been granted as prayed,” an enrolled order of the court, which was signed by Justice Zubairu, stated.

“Sequel to the provisions of Order 43 Rule 3(6)(a) of the Rules of this Court 2025, the leave just granted shall operate as a stay of proceedings and further action relating to the matter,” the court further ordered.

Attached to the Applicants’ motion was an eight-paragraph affidavit sworn to by one Zainab Suleiman, which specifically prayed the court for: “An order granting leave to the Applicants to apply for judicial review by way of certiorari to set aside and /or quash the proceedings, report and recommendations of the Ministerial Committee on the issues affecting River Park Estate, Lugbe Abuja – Plot 4, Cadastral Zone E30 Lugbe Abuja, set up and constituted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.”

The Applicants equally urged the court to compel the Respondents to produce before it, the proceedings, report and recommendations of the Ministerial Committee on issues affecting River Park Estate, which was submitted to the Minister of the FCT on 2nd September, 2025.

In the alternative, the Applicants sought an order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents, either by themselves or through their officers, privies, assigns or any other person(s) taking instructions from them and howsoever called or described, from implementing, enforcing or otherwise giving effect to the report or recommendations of the Ministerial Committee on the issues affecting Riverpark Estate, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

As well as an order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents, either by themselves or through their officers, privies, assigns or any other person(s) taking instructions from them and howsoever called or described, from enforcing, implementing or otherwise give effect to the report or recommendations of the Ministerial Committee on the issues affecting River Park Estate, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.