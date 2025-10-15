Demolition of Igbo property in Lagos: Union frets over FG’s silence

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Igbo National Union-Worldwide, INU-W, has decried what it described as the silence of the Federal Government and leaders of the Yoruba Nation over the demolition of Igbo-owned property and businesses in Lagos State.

It warned that the actions and inactions of the federal government and the Yoruba elites on the incident will not augur well for the peace and harmony of the different ethnic groups in the country.

The Union, in a statement by its Administrative Secretary, Mazi Austin- Mary Ndukwu, tasked President Bola Tinubu to compel the Lagos State government, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his kinsmen to change their attitude and desist from the trend of targeting Igbo properties in Lagos State before it snowballs into a total breakdown of law and order.

It further accused the Lagos State government under Sanwo-Olu of working on a dangerous script to ruin Igbo businesses and properties with a view to sending them back to Igbo land empty-handed, and vowed that such would be resisted as the Igbo are genuine stakeholders in Lagos.

The group, however, handed a 30-day ultimatum to the Lagos State government to negotiate a peaceful settlement with the owners of the demolished properties and avert any ugly scenarios that may follow the exercise.

The statement read: “The attention of Igbo National Union Worldwide has been drawn to the lamentations of anguish and despair from Ndigbo in Lagos over the clandestine actions of the Lagos State government.

“This stems from the recent and incessant demolition of the businesses and properties of Ndigbo in Lagos, which is becoming so alarming and is being viewed as a calculated design against our people. As such, we can no longer keep quiet.”

“To make matters worse, there is the conspiracy of silence by both the federal government and Yoruba elites in condemning the actions of the Lagos State government under Governor Babatunde Sanwo-olu to stop the lopsided and wanton demolition/destruction of businesses and properties (under any guise) that are mainly targeted against Ndigbo, suggesting ethnic profiling.

“The Igbo National Union Worldwide is urging the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to compel the Lagos State government and his kinsmen to a change of attitude and rectify the already dangerous trend against targeting Ndigbo in Lagos State before it snowballs into a total breakdown of law and order.

“It’s now very glaring that the Lagos State government and the Yoruba nation are fully out, albeit under state laws and proclamations, to make life unbearable and difficult for our people domiciled in Lagos State”.

“INU-W is using this turbulent turn of events taking place in Lagos, to tell other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, especially the Yoruba people of the South West, that no single tribe has the monopoly of violence and destruction.

“Let nobody push us to the wall. The Yoruba nation must know that Ndigbo are staunch stakeholders in the structural and economic development of Lagos State and Lagosians.

“In the same vein, Ndigbo can never be afraid or ever regret leaving Lagos if the hatred and wickedness become intense, but not without consequences for the Yoruba nation.

“If the Igbo can survive the treachery of 20 Pounds economic shutdown and starvation as a weapon of war amidst total blockade enunciated by him (Awolowo) during our efforts to exit from Nigeria, we will also cross this new Red Sea being orchestrated by the Lagos State government.

”If after the 30 days, the status quo remains unchanged and unrectified, the Igbo National Union Worldwide will come up with a resounding and positive response to the unwarranted hatred and wickedness against our people in Lagos State in particular and the Yoruba nation at large. A stitch in time saves nine. This is INU-W’s stand for now.”