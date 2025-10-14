Delta: Warri South-West APC urged to adopt Guwor for another term

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State, Pastor Arex Akemotubo, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Warri South-West Local Government Area to emulate the wise and progressive step taken by the Delta State APC leadership in adopting both President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as preferred candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Akemotubo further appealed to the Warri South-West APC family to demonstrate the same sense of vision by adopting the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, for another term in office.

He described Rt. Hon. Guwor as a rare blend of humility, intelligence, and progressive leadership, whose administration has made the Delta State House of Assembly the most vibrant, peaceful, and result-driven legislative institution in Nigeria.

Akemotubo praised Governor Oborevwori for his calm disposition, inclusive leadership, and genuine love for peace and development, noting that his ability to harmonize diverse interests across the state has become a model for good governance.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has shown uncommon maturity and deep understanding in managing the affairs of our dear state. His open-door policy and partnership with the legislature reflect a genuine commitment to unity and progress.

The cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature today is not just a political arrangement — it is a blessing to Delta State,” Akemotubo said.

He further noted that Rt. Hon. Guwor’s leadership of the Assembly has complemented the Governor’s efforts through legislative foresight, cooperative governance, and people-centered reforms, ensuring that the policies of the current administration continue to impact lives across Delta.

“The Speaker’s leadership reflects discipline, harmony, and innovation. His synergy with the Governor has brought about a new era of political stability and developmental progress. Supporting his continuity means consolidating the gains of this partnership for the greater good of Delta State,” Akemotubo added.

He concluded with a call for unity among the APC leadership in Warri South-West:

“As a proud son of Warri South-West LGA and a very committed Party faithful, I humbly urge our loving and united APC leaders to take a stand for continuity, peace, and progress. Let us rise above partisanship and support Mr. Speaker, who have proven capacity, character, and compassion for our people. Together, we can build a Delta where unity births prosperity for all.”