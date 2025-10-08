Delta Sports Commission chairman, Oborevwori to receive int’l award in Paris

The global sports community is brimming with expectation as Onoriode Joshua Oborevwori, Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, is set to be honoured with the Best Sports Commissioner Award at the highly anticipated Nigeria-France Sports Awards, scheduled to hold on October 20, 2025, at the iconic Maison Des Arts in Le Plessis-Robinson, Paris, France.

Onoriode Oborevwori’s recognition is a crowning moment in a career marked by unrelenting passion, strategic leadership, and tangible achievements in grassroots sports development in Nigeria, particularly in Delta State. Fondly known as “Onos” by friends and colleagues, Oborevwori has proven to be more than just a sports administrator—he is a community leader, philanthropist, and a tireless advocate for youth and female sports empowerment.

Since his appointment in November 2024, Onos, as he is fondly called by his admirers, has redefined the role of sports in Delta State, making it a national benchmark for youth engagement and athletic excellence. His strategic focus on school sports development, talent discovery at the grassroots level, and equal opportunities for both male and female athletes has reinvigorated sports culture across the state.

This visionary leadership yielded tremendous results at the 22nd National Sports Festival—the Gateway Games—where Delta State dominated with a stunning medal haul: 109 gold, 75 silver, and 87 bronze, cementing its status as a powerhouse in Nigerian sports.

More so, Delta State’s flagship football team, Warri Wolves FC, is today plying its trade in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria’s topflight league, after securing promotion under Onos’ revolutionary leadership, after four years of wilderness in the lower division.

Beyond administration, Onos’ personal investment in sports is noteworthy. A former footballer himself, he is the sole sponsor of Delta Babes Football Club and remains active with the Allstars team. He is also a Rotarian, a hotelier, and an active philanthropist, with a strong commitment to youth development, especially through sports.

The Nigeria-France Sports Award, now in its third edition, is organized by OJB Media.Network, owned by Babatunde Ojora, a France-based seasoned sports journalist, media entrepreneur, and the convener of OJB Sports. Ojora, who contributes to the BBC and Goal.com.

The award ceremony will be held at the elegant Maison Des Arts, one of the largest and most prestigious opera venues in Europe. Red carpet starts at 6:00 PM, followed by the main event at 7:00 PM, with a program scheduled to last not more than three hours.

In attendance will be top international sports journalists including Biola Kazeem, Shina Okeleji, and Sulaimon Folarin from the United States. The event will also feature influential figures like Adeboye Adeyinka (popularly known as Zulu), the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, who is partnering with the organisers to further spotlight Nigeria’s sporting excellence on the global stage.

Alongside Oborevwori, the award ceremony will also recognise notable personalities such as Maria Tavares, IB Dende, Adeboye Anthony, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ibukun Simon, and Rasheeda Ajibade, all of whom have made significant contributions to sports in various capacities.

As Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborevwori is not just building on the achievements of his predecessors—he is erecting his own legacy, one built on inclusive policies, strategic investments, and an unshakable belief in the power of sports to transform lives.

This award in Paris is more than personal recognition—it is a testament to Delta State’s resurgence in the national sports narrative and a celebration of what focused, ethical, and passionate leadership can achieve.