Delta Security Trust Fund: Ughujowhovwo Commends Oborevwori, Oguma, Tompolo

Prince Sam Ughujowhovwo, the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Political Matters, has commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his innovative approach to bolstering the state’s security infrastructure through the establishment of the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

Ughujowhovwo also acknowledged the significant financial contributions from key stakeholders in the state, Olorogun John Unukebo Oguma, the Chairman of the Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency Forum, who donated N500 million, and High Chief Government Ekpemukpolo, popularly known as Tompolo, who contributed N10 billion. He stated that the initiative aims to address various security challenges that have plagued the state, thereby making it a notable intervention in enhancing public safety and peace.

The Executive Assistant expressed his appreciation, noting that these contributions demonstrate the commitment of the leaders to the well-being and security of Delta State.

“This is a commendable act of civic responsibility, and it showcases a collective effort to combat the security issues affecting our state,” Ughujowhovwo remarked.

The donations are intended to support initiatives that will provide essential resources for security agencies operating within the state.

Governor Oborevwori’s initiative is a strategic response to the pressing need for enhanced security measures. Delta State, like many others in the nation, has faced challenges related to crime and communal conflicts.

The establishment of the Security Trust Fund is seen as a proactive measure to ensure that security forces are well-equipped to handle their responsibilities effectively.

Ughujowhovwo further explained that the fund will not only support the existing law enforcement agencies but will also introduce new programs aimed at community engagement and the prevention of crime.

“By creating a more robust support system for law enforcement, the government aims to foster a safer environment for all citizens and promote trust between the community and its security operatives,” he added.

The support from influential leaders like Oguma and Tompolo signifies a broader commitment among Delta State residents to tackle insecurity collaboratively.

“Their financial backing is expected to inspire other stakeholders within the state to participate, potentially leading to a more comprehensive approach to security that includes both public and private contributions,” he concluded.