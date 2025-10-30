Delta: Obitugbo community inaugurates fresh executive amid jubilation

By Paul Olayemi

Jubilation swept through Obitugbo community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State as indigenes trooped to the town hall on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to witness the inauguration of a new executive for the Obitugbo Community Management Committee (OCMC). The colourful event marked a new chapter in the community’s leadership and unity drive.

The day began with the official dissolution of the outgoing executive led by Comrade Justice Akuyoma, who had piloted the community’s affairs for eight meritorious years. His tenure was lauded for infrastructural development and peace initiatives. The transition also saw the installation of Pa Broderick Utienyi as the new Olaraja, the oldest man and custodian of the community’s traditions.

In a ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry, Chief Ajatiton Isaac, the Olunotiti of Warri Kingdom performed the formal inauguration and swearing-in of the new community executive, led by Mr. Joseph Amajorishe Taiye Akuyoma as Chairman. The youth arm of the community was also inaugurated, with Comrade Godfrey Utienyi emerging as Youth Chairman.

Addressing journalists shortly after his swearing-in, Mr. Joseph Akuyoma expressed deep gratitude to the people of Obitugbo for entrusting him with the mantle of leadership. He unveiled a four-point agenda centered on peacebuilding, agricultural development, infrastructural growth, and youth empowerment. “My vision is to build peace, promote agriculture, drive development, and create opportunities through skill acquisition and training,” he said. “Above all, I will uphold justice and serve with integrity.”

The new Youth Chairman, Comrade Godfrey Utienyin echoed similar optimism. He pledged to foster unity, discipline, and empowerment among the young people of Obitugbo. “My focus is to create a comfortable environment where our youths can grow, live in harmony, and contribute positively to the progress of our community,” he said.

In a show of statesmanship, outgoing Chairman Comrade Justice Akuyoma described his eight-year tenure as both challenging and fulfilling. He thanked the people for their cooperation and pledged his support for the new executive. “Leading a community is not like governing a state; it requires patience and understanding,” he noted. “But I’m proud of what we achieved together. I will continue to stand by this new team to ensure they succeed even more than I did.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chief Ajatiton Isaac, Olunotiti of Warri Kingdom advised the new leaders to embrace forgiveness and inclusiveness in their administration. “As leaders, you must have the heart to forgive and to unite the community,” he said. “Leadership is not about enmity but about permanent interest in the growth and peace of the community.”

Similarly, Hon. Nicholas Efele, Executive Director Research and Statistics in the board of Delta State Oil Producing dec congratulated the community for achieving a peaceful transition of power, describing it as a model of unity and maturity. He urged the new executive to lead selflessly and avoid greed. “Every leadership has an end,” he said. “So they must lead with humility and integrity, knowing that their actions today will define their legacy tomorrow.”

The ceremony ended in an atmosphere of joy, drumming, and dancing, as residents hailed the peaceful transfer of power and expressed renewed hope for Obitugbo’s development. With its new leadership in place, the community looks set to chart a fresh course anchored on unity, progress, and shared prosperity.