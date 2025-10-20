Delta deputy Speaker commends Gov Oborevwori over Ekpan-Kokori road project

The Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Olorogun Barr Arthur Akpowowo, has expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, for the commencement of the Ekpan–Oviorie–Ovu–Okpara Inland–Isiokolo–Kokori–Erhoike Road project, which connects four federal electoral wards within the Agbon Kingdom.

The project, which was approved by the Delta State Executive Council in June 2025 and awarded to Levant Nigeria Limited, has officially commenced, marking another major milestone in the Governor’s infrastructural development drive.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing work on-site during his return to Asaba after a weekend of engagements with constituents, Rt. Hon. Akpowowo commended the choice of Levant Nigeria Limited, describing the company as a reputable construction firm known for quality and timely delivery.

“On behalf of the good people of Agbon Kingdom, I sincerely thank His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for this impactful and people-oriented project. The choice of Levant Nigeria Limited is commendable, as they have already mobilized to site and are demonstrating commitment to quality and speed,” the Deputy Speaker stated.

He further noted that the commencement of the project is a testament to the Governor’s MORE Agenda, which prioritizes road infrastructure and equitable development across all parts of the State.

“Ukodo don reach Agbon,” Rt. Hon. Akpowowo declared, reaffirming the people’s gratitude to the Governor for bringing the dividends of democracy to Agbon land.

The Deputy Speaker assured constituents that he would continue to collaborate with the State Government to ensure sustained development and effective representation of the Ethiope East people at the State Assembly.