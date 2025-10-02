Delta CSOs pass vote of confidence in Senator Onowakpo

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Delta State have passed a vote of confidence in Senator Joel Thomas Onowakpo, representing Delta South Senatorial District, commending his commitment to good governance and regional development.

The endorsement was made during a meeting in Warri, where the groups reviewed oil companies’ operations and discussed the implementation of local content policies in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Professor Awaah Nelson lauded Senator Onowakpo’s leadership qualities, pointing to his competence, character, and educational background as the foundation of his effective representation. He expressed confidence in the senator’s ability to continue advancing the interests of Delta South at the National Assembly.

The organizations highlighted that Senator Onowakpo’s developmental efforts extend across all eight local government areas in the senatorial district, with visible projects and initiatives demonstrating his results-driven approach.

They further urged the South-South Development Commission to prioritize projects that tackle the region’s most pressing needs, while stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in project execution.

The CSOs noted that their vote of confidence would bolster Senator Onowakpo’s ongoing drive to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development across Delta South.