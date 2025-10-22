Delta comrades community salutes Ex-Governor Uduaghan at 71

The Delta Comrades Community has joined family members, friends, and political associates across Nigeria to celebrate former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary leader and a rare benefactor whose legacy continues to shape lives and institutions in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Asaba, the Leader of the Community, Comrade Ologe Elijah, lauded Dr. Uduaghan for his uncommon compassion, humility, and outstanding record of empowerment, which, he said, has transformed the fortunes of countless individuals within the Comrades Community and beyond.

According to Ologe, who is a former Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and former Executive Secretary of the Delta State Scholarship Board, Dr. Uduaghan’s administration provided unparalleled opportunities for young Deltans in public service and leadership.

“Through the benevolence and foresight of Dr. Uduaghan, many members of our community have risen to become Commissioners, former lawmakers, senior civil servants, and top appointees of government at the national, sub-national, and local government levels,” Ologe stated.

He noted that the former Governor’s deliberate investment in human capital development during his tenure laid a solid foundation for a new generation of leaders in Delta State, particularly among the youth who benefited from scholarships, mentorship, and career advancement opportunities facilitated under his watch.

While extending warm felicitations on behalf of the Comrades Community and Uduaghan’s Beneficiaries, Ologe expressed profound gratitude to the former Governor for his consistent love and commitment to the welfare of his people.

“We remain eternally grateful to our father and leader for his magnanimity and unwavering support over the years. We pray that God continues to grant him good health, renewed strength, and many more fruitful years in the service of humanity,” he added.

Dr. Uduaghan, a medical doctor and one-time Secretary to the State Government before his emergence as Governor from 2007 to 2015, is widely celebrated for his focus on peacebuilding, empowerment, and infrastructural development that repositioned Delta State on the path of stability and progress.

As he marks his 71st birthday, tributes continue to pour in from across the state, highlighting his enduring influence as a mentor, statesman, and bridge-builder whose leadership continues to inspire many within and outside the Delta Comrades Community.