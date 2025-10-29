Delta Assembly passes anti-terrorism, anti-cultism bill

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s Anti-terrorism and Anti-cultism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill sought to prohibit terrorism, cultism and the use of bombs in the state.

The Executive amendment bill is intended to provide a clearer understanding of the offence of cultism as envisaged by the existing law and to facilitate the prosecution of offenders.

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Dr Emeka Nwaobi, moved a motion to suspend the House Rules 12, Orders 80, 82, and 83, to enable the Assembly to take the third reading and pass the bill.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the assembly when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor, was seconded by Mr Charles Emetulu (APC-Ndokwa West).

Guwor said that the bill, when signed into law, would help to prohibit terrorism, cultism and the use of bombs in the state .

The Speaker commended the lawmakers for what he described as their legislative dexterity and commitment to duty.

Guwor noted that the passage of the bill was a testament to their collective desire for the overall well-being of Deltans and the state at large.

Besides, the assembly passed the State Colleges of Education Bill, 2025, after its third reading.

