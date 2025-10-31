Defending Christians: Tinubu should engage Trump diplomatically — Policy expert

Falode

…says Trump’s comment on Nigerian Christians reflects America’s foreign policy interest

By Efe Onodjae

Following the recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump that America “will not stand by while atrocities are happening in Nigeria and other countries”, vowing to defend Christians around the world, a Nigerian foreign policy expert, Professor Falode James of the Department of History and International Relations, Lagos State University (LASU), has advised President Bola Tinubu to engage the former U.S. leader diplomatically rather than react emotionally.

Trump had, in a post on the official White House X (formerly Twitter) account, declared: “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”

Reacting to the development in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Prof. Falode said Trump’s comment should be understood within the context of America’s foreign policy and domestic political agenda, not as a direct attack on the Nigerian government.

“Trump is America’s president, not Nigeria’s president,” Falode said. “Everything he does is to advance America’s foreign policy and protect its interests. Declaring Nigeria as a country of particular concern or making such statements about Christians is part of a larger political and diplomatic calculation.”

He warned that Nigeria must tread with caution, noting that Trump’s remarks could have far-reaching implications for the country’s image and diplomatic standing, especially as religious issues are often used to shape Western foreign policy narratives.

“Religion is a sensitive tool in global politics. Once you touch that nerve, the international community reacts quickly,” he explained. “That’s why the Tinubu administration must handle this matter with tact and diplomacy.”

The LASU don urged the Nigerian government to avoid any confrontational approach and instead adopt a “strategic engagement” posture with the United States and its political actors.

“President Tinubu should engage Trump diplomatically. Appeasement is not weakness; it’s smart statecraft,” he said. “Britain, Japan, and South Korea have all learned how to manage Trump’s personality. Nigeria must do the same if we want to protect our national interest.”

According to him, Trump’s statement was not merely religious but politically designed to appeal to his Christian conservative base.

“We must read between the lines,” Falode noted. “That comment was as much for American voters as it was for the international audience. Nigeria should not overreact or interpret it as a direct threat.”

He, however, advised the government to work on improving its human rights image and strengthening its diplomatic communication channels to prevent external actors from defining its narrative.

“The solution lies in diplomatic communication, not confrontation. Nigeria must focus on protecting its sovereignty while maintaining open channels with Washington. That’s how great nations survive in the game of global power.”