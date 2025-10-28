Defence Minister, Badaru receives new Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs on their maiden courtesy visit to his office at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen OO Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen W Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral I Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal SK Aneke.

A statement by the Minister’s office said, “The visit underscores the Minister’s commitment to building a cohesive defence leadership anchored on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.

“It also kickstarts a renewed drive toward a unified strategy and decisive action in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests under the guidance of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

