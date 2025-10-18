Defence Headquarters dismisses report of coup attempt

Gusau

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described as false and misleading reports in an online medium alleging that the country’s 65th independence anniversary activities were cancelled over an attempted coup plot.

The DHQ urged the public to disregard the misinformation being circulated by purveyors of falsehoods and enemies of the nation.

A statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, titled, ‘DHQ Never Mentioned Any Coup Attempt’, made this known.

It reads, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a false and misleading report by an online publication insinuating that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup.

“The report also made spurious references to the recent DHQ press release announcing the arrest of sixteen officers currently under investigation for professional misconduct.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to categorically state that the claims by the said publication are entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.

“The decision regarding the cancellation of 65th independence anniversary parade was to allow Mr President attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the AFN to sustain the momentum on the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“Furthermore, the DHQ wishes to reassure Nigerians that the ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism is maintained within the ranks.

“An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings would be made public.

“The DHQ calls on all peace loving citizens to continue to provide necessary support to the security agents.

“The FG, the legislature and the judiciary are working closely for the safety, development and well being of the nation. Democracy is forever.

“The DHQ urges members of the public to disregard the falsehood being circulated by the purveyors of misinformation and enemies of our nation.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”