Defections to APC no guarantee of victory —CUPP

By John Alechenu

Abuja—The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has said the decision of governors of Enugu and Bayelsa states to abandon their political parties in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot guarantee APC’s victory in 2027.

The General Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said this in response to the ongoing carpet crossing being embarked upon by members of opposition political parties into the ruling APC.

He spoke in Abuja, yesterday.

The scribe explained that those currently trooping into the ruling party appear to be poor students of Nigeria’s political history.

According to him, the two governors and those who went ahead of them to join the ruling party must be made aware that Nigerians still have the ultimate power to decide who preside over their affairs come 2027.

Ameh said: “As someone who has closely observed Nigeria’s political evolution, I am not surprised by the defection of Enugu and Bayelsa state governors and alleged the plan and speculation surrounding the defect of others to the APC.

“What surprises me, however, is how many of our political elite still believe that joining the ruling party is the only path to political survival and this is due to their refusal to genuinely work for the people.

“The hard truth is this: no defection can save a leader who has lost touch with his people. The 2023 elections marked a turning point in Nigeria’s democratic awakening.

“Across the country, voters defied intimidation and rejected political manipulation.

“One of the most striking examples was in Southern Kaduna Constituency, where an Okada rider defeated established politicians to win a seat in the House of Representatives.”

, a powerful message that Nigerians are now guided by conscience, not party labels.

“The growing discontent among citizens, fueled by these political maneuvers, signals that the 2027 polls will be a fiercely contested battleground, where the will of the people may decisively reshape the political landscape.”