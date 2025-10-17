Defections: President Tinubu not forcing politicians to join APC – NNPP

File: Boniface Aniebonam

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says politicians joining APC are not being forced by President Bola Tinubu.

Aniebonam noted that membership of any political party in Nigeria remained voluntary.

“We are yet to see politicians who defected to the APC or any other political party in Nigeria at gunpoint, except for their personal convictions and choices.”

Aniebonam, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NNPP, spoke on Friday in Lagos against the backdrop of the gale of defections by some governors and other elected members of various political parties to the APC.

He said that while the governors and others have a right to choose their political parties, it is sad to hear people allege that President Tinubu wanted to turn Nigeria into a one-party system.

“We have 18 registered political parties in Nigeria, which underscores the essence of a multipartysystem in our constitution. Even if all the PDP governors and a few others of the registered political parties join APC, it doesn’t make Nigeria a one-party state.

“The President had once said that he will not stop anyone who wishes to join the APC because it is their right. President Tinubu and the APC have the right to seek more members andtheir reelection.

“To claim that Nigeria is tilting to a one-party state is unfounded because INEC has not deregistered any of the existing political parties in Nigeria.

“What the elected officeholders do not understand is that Nigerians are getting wiser and conscious of their political environment in dealing with politicians.”

According to Aniebonam, some of the governors are the reasons why the federal government is often blamed for roles the states ought to be playing.

“Many of these governors are practically not doing much for their states, and they think that running into APC will provide them a second opportunity. and cover from investigation.

“The truth is that APC needs to be very careful with the movement of politicians crossing over in droves; it is easier to fight from within than from outside.

“Whenever systems collapse, tactics take over; politicians can be anything overnight.”

Aniebonam advised Nigerians to always channel their thoughts and grievances appropriately.

“Tinubu is seeking a rerun, and it is his right to welcome anyone who will help him win the election.

“It appears that some politicians are already afraid even before the election, hence the cries of ‘one-party state’.

“What is the population of the governors and party members compared with those who will vote? They are merely a minority of eligible voters in Nigeria,” he said.

The NNPP leader, however, urged the EFCC to ensure that state governments are kept in view and any governor who has embezzled state funds should be investigated and made to face trial in court at the appropriate time.

“We encourage President Tinubu to continue to prioritise the needs of Nigerians with the available resources and ensure popular policies for the good of greater numbers.

“The fact remains that some operators of institutions of administration and management are failing Nigerians,

“It is our hope that INEC, the judiciary and law enforcement agencies will live up to expectations and join in taking Nigeria to the desired heights.

“The NNPP is also open to all Nigerians who consider him or herself worthy and popular for the vote of Nigerians to come forward. President Tinubu is not stopping anybody from testing his or her popularity.

“Only bad workmen quarrelling with their tools descend to the arena of name-calling and cheap blackmailing.

“The President should be left alone. He has done nothing wrong and has not coerced anybody to join the APC,” Aniebonam stressed. (NAN)