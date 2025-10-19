Defection wave hits Plateau as PDP, APC stalwarts resign from parties

We’re enjoying the entertainment — APC mocks crisis-ridden PDP

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The political landscape of Plateau State is witnessing renewed turbulence as prominent members of the two leading political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), continue to resign their membership, citing disillusionment and a loss of confidence in Party structures.

In the latest development, a PDP stalwart, Nde Isaac Wadak, resigned from the party in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Kabwir Pada Ward in Kanke Local Government Area, Mr. Kichime Kassam.

Similarly, Chief Robert Taple, a chieftain of the APC, announced his resignation in a letter submitted to the State Secretariat of the Party at Kalwa House, Jos, through the Chairman of his Lankan Ward in Pankshin Local Government Area.

In his resignation letter, Wadak lamented the erosion of the PDP’s founding values and internal democracy, and stated, “I have watched as the ideals and philosophy on which the Party is founded are being eroded. Trust and loyalty are being sacrificed at the altar of mediocrity, while sycophants and rent-seekers are being rewarded.”

Wadak, who described himself as a loyal member of the former Governor Jonah Jang’s Redemption Team and a contributor to Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s 2023 electoral victory, said his decision was driven by conscience and conviction, as the Party was “gradually sliding into irrelevance.”

On his part, Taple explained that his decision to quit the APC was to remain apolitical “to freely advise and work for the progress of Plateau and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the APC has constituted a committee led by Elder Pam Gyang to receive returnees on October 30, even as the National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, disclosed that his phone rings daily with calls from individuals expressing interest in joining his party.