Debunk false narratives, promote Nigeria’s image, FG tells missions

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has directed Nigerian missions abroad to project a reformed and confident image of the country, serve as economic outposts, and debunk false narratives about Nigeria, particularly regarding religious freedom and human rights.

Speaking during the 26th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) graduation ceremony of 169 officers in Abuja on Tuesday, he reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic capacity and revive the culture of statecraft in foreign policy.

Shettima, who was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said the ceremony marked an institutional milestone and the induction of another cohort of Nigerian diplomats into the nation’s Foreign Service.

He commended the Academy for sustaining the tradition of excellence in training diplomats, but lamented the institution’s neglect in recent years.

Shettima urged the graduating officers to serve with integrity and patriotism, describing the Foreign Service as a calling to represent Nigeria’s dignity and aspirations.

He said, “You must also debunk false narratives at every opportunity, such as the ongoing campaign against the Nigerian state alleging religious persecution. You must all remember the numbers 10, 38, and 42.

“These are the sections of our Constitution that make it impossible for us to have a state religion, guarantee freedom of religion, and prohibit religious and ethnic discrimination.

“The Academy’s role is to serve as the cradle of Nigerian diplomacy, nurturing not only the character but also the intellect and professionalism of our Foreign Service officers. There is still a lot of room for improvement.

“The neglect of the Foreign Service Academy is emblematic of the diminishing role of diplomacy and diplomats in governance, and the consequence of this is a deficiency of statecraft.

“It is my mission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see to it that we bring back statecraft to our relations with other countries. The starting point is with you, skilling our diplomats to perform and compete in the 21st century.

“You now join the noble ranks of Nigeria’s Foreign Service, an institution that functions in the shadows but whose impact is intended to shape the destiny of our nation. Every word you speak, every negotiation you enter, and every decision you are part of will project the image of this great country.”

He disclosed that the Ministry had established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Desk and hosted a seminar on Artificial Intelligence in Modern Diplomacy as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria’s foreign policy practice.

He also announced the commencement of a review of the Academy’s curriculum to reflect global realities, following his recent visit to its permanent site in Badagry, Lagos.

He further noted that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria is undergoing a period of deliberate renewal aimed at rebuilding the economy and repositioning the country globally.

“We must avoid over-alignment because it creates threats in our region. Strategic autonomy is sophisticated statecraft, not wanton opportunism. We must reject binary ideological alignments and focus on issues-based relationships as defined by our foreign policy objectives and national aspirations,” he added.

Shettima said the Ministry had also commenced a review of its Station Charters to set new performance targets aligned with modern diplomatic demands.

He urged the new diplomats to understand their roles in the Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD), an initiative championed by President Tinubu to strengthen democratic institutions and stability across West Africa.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to returning the Foreign Service Academy to its permanent site in Badagry through partnerships and funding support and also called on the National Assembly to accelerate the passage of the Foreign Service Commission Bill.

In his remarks, the Director of the Foreign Service Academy, Lagos, Mr. Chimezie Okeoma Ogu, described the graduation as a day of perseverance and renewed commitment to serve the nation.

He noted that the Academy remains the training ground for excellence in Nigerian diplomacy, adding that the current course was one of the best in recent years.

He, however, lamented infrastructural and funding challenges facing the Academy, particularly at its Lagos site, and called for urgent government attention.

Ogu appealed for sustained government support and continuous professional training for officers across all cadres in the Ministry.

He said, “This course curriculum did not only contain professional studies and knowledge of diplomacy, politics, international relations, law, diplomatic writing, etiquette, and strategic studies, but also included artificial intelligence, new languages, and public speaking.”

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Mohammed Mohammed, also commended the graduates for their resilience and commitment throughout the nine-month training.

He urged the new officers to uphold discipline, teamwork, and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

He reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to continuing its partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic service.

The event also featured the presentation of a book titled ‘Threats of a Diplomat’, written by one of the graduating officers who was inspired by lessons learned during the course.