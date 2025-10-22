Davido to chair Osun Sports Trust Fund – Deputy gov

Davido

Osun State Government has concluded plans to appoint music super star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, as the State Sports Trust Fund.

This was revealed by the State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi while meeting with Executive Members of Sport Writers’ Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Osun Chapter at his office on Tuesday.

The deputy governor assured the association of the state government commitment to revamping sports development through various intervention such as the provision of sports infrastructure, as well as supporting athletes to excel in various tournaments and championships they may be taking part in.

He said, “Ongoing renovation and rehabilitation of the Osogbo Township Stadium to meet Olympic standards — a project that will be completed in the shortest possible time.

“I am pleased to inform you that plans are in advanced stages towards the establishment of the Osun State Sports Commission, which will serve as a central body for sports administration, development, and policy implementation.

“Introduction of a Sports Trust Fund to attract support from sports philanthropists within and outside the state, ensuring sustainable sports financing and development.

“Davido has been contacted and informed that he would be appointed as Chairman the Sports Trust Fund, and he did not hesitate in accepting the appointment. His intervention would attract funds that would impact Osun sports positively.”

It would be recalled that the House of Assembly has just passed the bill establishing the State Sport Commission, which is yet to be assented to by the Governor.