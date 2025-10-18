Davido embarks on concert tour of 5 states

By Benjamin Njoku

After conquering the world with his music, Nigerian pop star Davido is gearing up to thrill his fans back home with a massive concert tour across five major states in the country. The tour, tagged, “5IVE Tour Nigeria”, will kick off on October 26 in Akwa-Ibom and conclude on December 25 in Lagos.

Recall that Davido in recent years has been busy, touring North America and Europe including a major performance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Also, his 2022 sold-out concert at the O2 Arena was a testament to his massive diaspora fan base. The music star is however returning to his roots with a promise of a homecoming celebration of music, culture and unity in diversity.

In a post on Instagram days back, Davido expressed his excitement at performing across the world, noting that it was time to bring it back home. “I’m blessed to perform all around the world, and everywhere I go Nigeria goes with me,” he wrote, adding “But this time, I’m bringing it home.”

After kicking off the concert in Akwa Ibom on October 26, he will move to Adamawa on October 29, before coming to Enugu on November 1. On November 9, he will hold another concert in Ibadan while the music festival concludes in Lagos on December 25.

“After an unforgettable North American tour, it’s only right we bring that energy back where it all began,” he said. “This one’s for the culture. This one’s personal. This one’s for us.”

The tour will mark Davido’s first major nationwide concert series since his global success with albums like Timeless and A Better Time. It will also solidify his influence as one of Africa’s most prominent music ambassadors.