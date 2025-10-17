Dangote, MTN, Globacom, Access Bank, others among top brands that power Nigeria 2025

By Moses Noise

Top 50 Brands Nigeria has released the 2025 edition of its annual brand performance report, unveiling the 50 most admired and resilient brands that power Nigeria, with Dangote, MTN, Globacom, Access Bank among the top lists.

Chief Brand Analyst and Convener, #IAMBRANDNIGRIA, Taiwo Oluboyede, said, “Now in its 13th year, the Top 50 Brands Nigeria ranking has become one of the country’s most respected benchmarks for measuring corporate brand strength, trust, and impact. The 2025 list once again reflects how local and multinational brands continue to shape Nigeria’s business landscape through innovation, consistency, and consumer connection”.

This year, he said, “the ranking features an equal representation of 25 Nigerian brands and 25 multinationals, highlighting the growing competitiveness of indigenous brands in both local and global markets. Dangote retains the Crown, MTN leads popularity for the eighth consecutive year, Dangote industries has emerged as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand, achieving a remarkable BSM Index of 86.3, a testament to its dominance as Africa’s leading industrial conglomerate. MTN Nigeria ranked second with 83.4 points, also emerging as the Most Popular Brand from the Top-of-the-Mind (TOM) consumer survey. Airtel Nigeria followed in third place, while Globacom, Nigeria’s homegrown telecom giant, took the fourth position.

Access Bank led the Banking & Financial Services category at fifth place, followed by Zenith Bank (6th), BUA Group (7th), First Bank (8th), UBA (9th), and Coca-Cola (10th) completing the top ten”.

According to Oluboyede, “Brand is not just an essential component of an organization, the brand is the organisation. For something that is that important, there is always the need for periodic assessment and evaluation. That’s what this ranking represents, a mirror that reflects how strongly brands are performing in the hearts and minds of Nigerians.”

Oluboyede further noted that brand strength has become a key driver of corporate value and sustainability, emphasizing that “strong brands don’t just sell products; they build trust, inspire loyalty, and sustain business growth even in challenging times.”

Also unveiled were 10 brands to watch that are fast-rising and innovative brands building significant market influence – PalmPay, Premium Trust, Omniretail, Nomba, Moove, Johnvents, Greenville, Chowdeck, EAC, and Globus Bank.

The 50 brands is ranked, using the proprietary Brand Strength Measurement.