Dangote Industries, national asset to be protected not sabotaged – BAVCCA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association in Nigeria, BAVCCA, has declared that the Dangote Industries are national assets that should be protected and not sabotaged.

President of BAVCCA, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, stated this in his keynote message at the association’s national Secretariat in Abuja after a 15-member delegation toured the Dangote Refinery complex in Lagos.

Chukwunyere described the Dangote Refinery as “a national asset” and insisted that Nigerians must protect and promote such ventures against sabotage or misperception.

He attributed the project’s momentum to a blend of vision, perseverance, and personal commitment from Dangote Industries’ leadership.

He stated that the Vice President of Dangote Refinery, Edwin Devakumar spoke of unwavering belief in Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s dream despite early investor doubts, adding that the project, valued at more than $20 billion, has already become a focal point of Nigeria’s industrial ambitions, with the refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, touted as the largest single-train refinery ever built and set for a dramatic expansion to 1.4 million barrels per day.

Chukwunyere summarized Devakumar’s remarks as evidence of extraordinary sacrifice and conviction, noting that Dangote reportedly sold substantial assets to fund the refinery.

He added that the refinery’s success aligns with Dangote’s stated priority: the well-being of Nigerians.

He said beyond the refinery, the delegation also spotlighted the Dangote Fertilizer Plant, which boasts an annual capacity of 3 million metric tonnes of urea.

According to him: “The global impact of this perseverance is now evident, the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, is the largest in the world, creating countless jobs and opportunities for Nigerians and beyond.

“Tangible achievements abound: almost 4,000 tankers on the ground, along with numerous other accomplishments that serve as a testament to Alhaji Dangote’s dedication. This is a powerful story of perseverance and vision, one that is making a lasting impact on our nation and the world.

“Complementing the refinery’s success is the Dangote Fertilizer Plant, which stands as a beacon of innovation in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. With an impressive production capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea, it positions itself among the world’s largest facilities, enabling the supply of essential nutrients to farmers across Africa and beyond.”

The facility, described as one of the world’s largest, is powered by a dedicated captive energy system featuring three steam turbines delivering 120 MW and three auxiliary boilers, ensuring steady operations and supporting sustainable agricultural development across Africa.

The visit also drew attention to technical and economic benefits, including substantial job creation and potential savings on foreign exchange through reduced fuel imports. Officials cited figures indicating the refinery could contribute tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue and thousands of direct and indirect jobs, reinforcing Nigeria’s drive toward energy self-sufficiency and industrial diversification.

Chukwunyere announced that BAVCCA will host its national conference on October 31 in Abuja, aiming to celebrate Dangote’s achievements and the broader role of industry leaders in national development.