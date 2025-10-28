Dangote expands refinery capacity to 1.4m barrels per day

•Propylene plant increases to 2.4m metric tonnes

•To be listed on NGX in 2026

By Udeme Akpan, Sebastine Obasi & Juliet Umeh

Africa’s foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, weekend, announced plans to expand the capacity of Dangote Refinery from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, making it the largest refinery in the world upon completion.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos yesterday, Dangote expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support and commitment to Nigeria’s industrial growth.

He commended the administration for enacting policies that promote domestic processing of crude oil and encouraged industrialisation, describing them as key enablers of the refinery’s expansion.

Dangote said the policy direction of the Tinubu administration, especially the naira-for-crude policy and the drive for Nigeria to refine its crude locally, had emboldened the group to take this major step.

He said: “The policy of ensuring domestic processing of all crude and exporting only finished petroleum products is a great policy.

“With this expansion, we are confident that Nigeria will soon become one of the leading suppliers of petroleum products in Africa and beyond.”

He also acknowledged the federal government’s role in mediating recent disruptions linked to union activities and sabotage attempts at the refinery.

“We must thank His Excellency, the National Security Adviser, the Director-General of the DSS, the Director-General of the NIA, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of National Planning, and the Minister of Labour. They all made tremendous efforts under the direction of Mr. President,” he stated.

Dangote explained that the refinery expansion, which would be completed in three years, reflected the company’s confidence in Nigeria’s future and Africa’s potential.

“This expansion is about building energy independence for our continent. It shows confidence in Nigeria, confidence in the leadership of Mr. President, and belief in our capacity to shape our own energy future.

“The project will create over 65,000 jobs during construction, stimulate local industries and boost Nigeria’s energy security.

“The expansion will also increase our polypropylene production from 900,000 metric tons to 2.4 million metric tons per annum, alongside the production of linear alkyl benzene and base oil, which are key materials used in detergents and lubricants. The expansion reinforces Africa’s ability to build and manage world-class infrastructure,” he said.

He explained further that the refinery would transition to producing Euro 6 fuel standards, aligning with the highest global environmental benchmarks.

“This upgrade will open access to major markets in Europe, the United States, and Latin America,” Dangote said. said.

On sustainability, he revealed that power generation capacity at the refinery would double from 500 to 1,000 megawatts, while over 85 per cent of the workforce would be Nigerian.

“Our goal has never been just to refine oil but to create opportunities for our people through skills, financing, and partnerships,” he said.

He also disclosed that within the next year, the group planned to list Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex on the Nigerian Exchange, NGX, to give Nigerians a chance to own shares in the multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

He added: “We want this refinery to belong to all Nigerians,” he declared. “It’s time for everyone to be part of this journey.”

Dangote reaffirmed his long-term goal of building Africa’s leading integrated energy and petrochemical hub, the first of its kind on the continent.

“Our long-term goal remains clear. When completed, Nigeria will be able to refine all its crude locally and export finished products to other countries,” he said.

He also urged holders of other refining licenses to support President Tinubu’s vision of making Nigeria the refining hub of Africa.

“When Africa builds its own capacity, it builds its destiny,” Dangote declared.

He appreciated the federal and Lagos State governments, host communities, financial partners and the refinery’s dedicated workforce for their contributions.

Dangote declared: “This expansion is not just about increasing capacity, it’s about confidence in our people, in the leadership of our country, and in the future of Africa.”