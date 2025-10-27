Dangiwa urges states to implement Urban and Regional Planning Law

: Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has called on state governments across Nigeria to adopt and implement the Urban and Regional Planning Law (Decree 88 of 1992, Cap. 138 LFN 2004), describing its neglect as a major obstacle to achieving orderly and sustainable urban development.

Speaking on Monday at the National Colloquium on the Implementation of the Urban and Regional Planning Law, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) in Abuja, Dangiwa expressed concern that more than three decades after the law was enacted, only two states — including his home state of Katsina — have operationalised it.

“It is regrettable that more than three decades after the promulgation of this progressive law, only two states, including my home state of Katsina, have adopted and operationalised it,” he said.

“This has contributed to the uncoordinated growth of our cities, the proliferation of informal settlements, and widening gaps between planning ideals and urban realities.”

The minister commended the NITP for convening the colloquium, describing it as both timely and essential for fostering national dialogue on how to revitalise physical planning practice as a tool for sustainable development.

Dangiwa explained that the 1992 Urban and Regional Planning Law replaced the outdated 1946 Town and Country Planning Law, introducing for the first time a comprehensive legal framework for land use and physical development across all tiers of government.

However, he lamented that challenges such as weak institutional capacity, inadequate manpower, poor intergovernmental coordination, and low public awareness have hindered effective implementation.

According to him, emerging realities — including rapid urbanisation, climate change, and technological innovation — have outpaced the law’s provisions, making its review and update both urgent and necessary.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dangiwa reaffirmed the Federal Ministry’s commitment to ensuring nationwide adoption, domestication, and implementation of the law.

“We are determined to ensure that every state of the federation adopts and operationalises this law,” he said.

“Urban and regional planning is not a theoretical exercise — it is the backbone of sustainable growth, efficient infrastructure, and social well-being.”