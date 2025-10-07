Danfulani leading bold overhaul of NAIC operations – Forum 

The Youth Association of Agriculture Forum (YAA) has hailed the ongoing transformation at the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), describing it as one of the boldest reforms in the agency’s history under its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Danfulani earlier this year to spearhead a new chapter for NAIC.

According to the association,Since taking the helm, he has rolled out sweeping changes aimed at modernising agricultural insurance, expanding its reach, and strengthening its role in national food security and climate resilience.

In a statement on Wednesday, YAA secretary Mr Stephen Idoko Uche said Danfulani’s tenure had been defined by “a dynamic reform agenda” that was breathing new life into the corporation and making it more responsive to farmers’ needs.

One of the major milestones has been the digitisation of NAIC’s core services. Policy enrolment, claims processing, and farmer outreach are now handled through digital platforms, drastically reducing turnaround times and improving transparency.

This, Uche said, had restored confidence among stakeholders and boosted public trust.

According to him,”NAIC has also widened its coverage, reaching previously neglected farming communities, including smallholder farmers, women-led agribusinesses and youth cooperatives.

” Awareness drives and partnerships with state governments have doubled the number of policyholders in less than two years.

“Under Danfulani’s watch, NAIC has forged strategic alliances with development agencies, fintech companies and farmer cooperatives to improve its technical expertise and financial base.

“These collaborations have paved the way for parametric insurance products tailored to Nigeria’s varied agro-ecological zones — products that shield farmers from climate shocks such as droughts, floods and pest invasions.

“With Nigeria’s agriculture facing growing climate risks, NAIC is now positioned as a central player in climate adaptation,” Uche noted.

Speaking further,Uche said through satellite-based crop monitoring and data-driven risk models, the corporation now provides more accurate and responsive insurance solutions to help farmers recover quickly and reinvest in their operations.

“Beyond technology and outreach, Danfulani has focused on strengthening governance and workforce capacity. Institutional reforms, accountability measures and targeted staff training have revitalised NAIC internally, drawing new investors and policyholders to the organisation.

Agricultural insurance is not just a financial product — it’s a lifeline for millions of Nigerian farmers.

“NAIC, is committed to building a resilient agricultural economy where farmers can thrive, no matter the challenges.”