Dan Amanar Gusau denies ₦58m mining fraud allegation

…Says Claims Are False, Malicious; Reaffirms Commitment to Due Process and Transparency

By Musa Ubàndawaki

Hon. Anas Muhammad, popularly known as Dan Amanar Gusau, has denied allegations linking him to the alleged collection of ₦58 million under the guise of obtaining a mining license in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued in Gusau, Hon. Muhammad described the reports as baseless, misleading, and malicious, saying they were intended to tarnish his reputation.

He clarified that he has no direct or indirect involvement in any act of deceit or breach of trust relating to the alleged sum purportedly meant for a mining license.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, Muhammad stressed that all his engagements in the mining sector have been conducted in full compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks.

“Every action I have taken regarding mining activities has been carried out legally, transparently, and in line with federal, state, and local laws, including environmental and mining regulations,” he said.

The former commissioner urged the public to disregard the allegations, describing them as fabrications aimed at misleading the public and damaging his image.

He vowed to pursue all legal remedies available to defend his integrity and reputation against those spreading falsehoods.

Hon. Muhammad further reiterated his commitment to supporting lawful mining operations that promote economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in Zamfara State.