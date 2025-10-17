Daily Times Nigeria to mark 100 years, to recognize Amuka, Osoba, Ugochukwu

By Adesina Wahab & Juliet Umeh

Daily Times Nigeria, DTN, is set to mark its 100 years of existence with a series of activities, including the unveiling of a 700-page book detailing various important events and developments in Nigeria.

Briefing newsmen at the secretariat of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, the Publisher, Mr Fidelis Anosike, said the events to mark the occasion would include giving special recognition to some past editors and writers in the paper including the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

The paper started publishing in June 1926.

Anosike also said as part of the celebration, the organisation would collaborate with 100 corporate bodies for the ceremonies.

He lauded the Nigerian Diaspora Commission for been of great assistance and supportive of the plan by the organisation to mark its anniversary.

“Daily Times is more than a brand. And it is still the biggest in the industry in Nigeria. If you go to any media house in Nigeria today, you will see at least one person who has some connection or link with Daily Times. It is a media company, it is more than a newspaper. It has produced many notable personalities in the media industry. People like the late Babatunde Jose built on foundation that others like Ernest Ikoli laid.

“When Folio Communication took over the management of the place in August 2014, we suffered a lot of harassment and persecution. The market has also changed. We had to go back to the drawing board to see how the Daily Times of today will contribute to national development. The paper was in the forefront of campaign for independence for Nigeria.

“The first 10 years after we acquired it was tough, we had no godfather and we were harassed ,but we are still standing and we have always said that people should give us the chance to succeed or fail,” he said.

Anosike added that after the first Century of the paper, his team would set the template of what Century Two would be.

“We don’t want to be a flash in the pan. We want to do what we need to do to support the Nigeria of our dream. It is unfortunate that people love Nigerians, but they do not love Nigeria. Our celebration is for the media and we are committed to nation building which we know is a marathon not a sprint,” he added.

He also disclosed that the archives of Daily Times, which was the National Archives before independence, would be formally launched on the organisation’s platform.