CVR: Over 6.8m Nigerians complete voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 6.85 million Nigerians have registered in the pre-online registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as at Oct. 5.

The commission stated this in its week six update cited on INEC website Tuesday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The commission stated that 3.58 million of the figure, representing 52.23 per cent, was female, while 3.27 million, representing 47.77, was male.

They explained that tab 4,689,637 of the pre-online registrations were youths between age 18 and 34, adding that 1,728,384 were students, while 154,479 were Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

On the physical registration, INEC disclosed that a total of 1,216,048 Nigerians had completed their registration as at Oct. 5.

The commission said that the completed registrations figure includes 658,766 individuals who completed their process after initial online pre-registration and 557,282 who registered solely through the physical process.

The data shows that of the total figure, 675,222 were females, representing 55.53 per cent, while 540,826 were males, accounting for 44.47 per cent.

INEC also stated that youth participation remained dominant, with youths aged 18 to 34 accounting for 897,676 of the completed registrations.

Further breakdown on occupation of the persons shows that Students made up a significant portion, with 424,126 completed registrations in Week 6.

The commission confirmed that 17,450 PWDs completed their registration during the period under review.

