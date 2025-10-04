CVR: Most A’Ibom rural dwellers ignorant of PVC value -Group

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – The Abraham Political Movement in Akwa Ibom state has expressed worry over perceived mass ignorance on the value of the Personal Voter Card among the state’s rural populace.

Let by Hon Abel Abraham, the group raised the concern weekend in a ‘One Million Man March’ it floated from Ika Local Government (LG) Secretariat through major streets before berthing at Etim Ekpo LG Secretariat Roundabout in sensitization of the people of Abak/Ika/Etim Ekpo Federal constituency on the importance of participation in ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Abraham told audience at the rally, “We just discovered most people in the grassroot don’t know how important the PVC is. They believe they can canvass for candidates just by being vocal, but the essence of canvassing will be in futility without the PVC.

“We have set for selves the civic duty to educate our people, to let them know how important it is to own a PVC. That the PVC is a very powerful tool you can use to decide who leads you and promote good governance and accountability”.

On the group’s political leaning, Abraham said, “Our solidarity, our support is to the President of the nation, Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno.

“We are solidly behind them because we want the continuity of the government they are projecting for us and we believe with them united, they will sustain the development we are already seeing”

A youth leader in the area, Mr Victor Akpan, said, “We are very happy this group has chosen to come and open our eyes today. We will do all it takes to make sure our people not just register, but ensure all PVCs are collected”