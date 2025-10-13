Customs record N6.6bn revenue in 1 month – NOA

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu says the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded over six billion Naira in the month of September.

Issa-Onilu made this known at the Monthly National Joint Security Press Briefing on Monday in Abuja.

The briefing organised by NOA is supported by the Security Agencies, Paramilitary and regulatory organisations in the country.

He noted that September was marked by strategic engagements, operational milestones, and collaborative initiatives that reaffirmed the Service’s central role in advancing Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

”The Service continued its steady march toward reform, innovation, and stakeholder trust, as each activity during the period reflected its enduring commitment to transparency, efficiency, and institutional renewal under the visionary leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Bashir Adeniyi.

“In the month of September, the NCS recorded a total revenue collection of ₦658,605,400,392. This figure demonstrates the Service’s sustained fiscal performance amid ongoing reforms and heightened enforcement efforts.

“It reflects the cumulative contributions of various commands and operations aligning with the broader strategy to strengthen revenue mobilisation and minimise leakages across the system,” Issa-Onilu said.

The NOA boss also noted that within the period under review, a high-level strategic engagement between the NCS and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) was held.

He explained that the engagement provided a platform to strengthen trade relations, promote policy harmony, and chart a sustainable course for industrial growth.

Issa-Onilu added that It reinforced the Service reform agenda, anchored on collaboration, inclusiveness, and shared responsibility for economic development.

“The engagement also reflected the Service’s recognition of the manufacturing sector as a key partner in national productivity and a driver of Nigeria’s non-oil revenue diversification efforts.

“On the operational front, the Service took another major step toward enhancing trade efficiency through the introduction of a One-Stop-Shop platform, an innovation designed to minimise cargo clearance time, reduce procedural bottlenecks, and ensure seamless coordination among stakeholders within the trade ecosystem.

“In enforcement and border security, officers of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ recorded a major success through the interception of firearms, industrial drones, and other prohibited items within the Southwest Region.

“This operation exemplifies the Service vigilance, operational intelligence, and unwavering resolve to safeguard national borders against illicit trade and transnational threats.

“The interception further reinforces the Service dual mandate of trade facilitation and security enforcement, ensuring that legitimate trade thrives while threats to national safety are neutralised,” Issa-Onilu said.

He stressed that the Service demonstrated its continued commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by supporting sister agencies and contributing to community development initiatives across various formations.

According to him, these efforts reflect the Service understanding that security and trade are strengthened when institutions collaborate and communities are empowered.

He added that commendation on the Service by the Board of Trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) served as an external validation of ongoing efforts to build an institution anchored on professionalism, accountability, and mutual trust.

“The feat recorded in September stands as evidence that the Service is not merely evolving; it is setting new standards in institutional excellence, reform communication, and national service delivery,” he further said.

Vanguard News