Customs hands over seized illicit drugs to NDLEA in Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano Area Command, has seized 261,750 capsules of Polyglycine (300mg) and 228,700 tablets of Tramadol hydrochloride (225mg) along the Kano-Daura axis.

Its Comptroller, Dalhatu Abubakar, handed over the seized items and suspect to the Deputy Commander NDLEA in Kano, Mohammed Maiaduwa, on Thursday in Kano.

He said the substances were concealed in five jumbo agro sacks.

According to him, the suspect allegedly offered N455,500 as a bribe to the officers.

Abubakar warned about the wider social implications of drug abuse, linking it to violence, crimes, immorality, economic loss, and insecurity in the region.

The comptroller said the seizure was made in line with sections 55C and 234 of the Nigerian Customs Service Act 2023, which mandates the protection of public health and prohibits the possession of smuggled goods.

The Commander of Narcotics at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Maiaduwa, said the agency would continue with investigations and prosecute those found wanting.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to synergy with other security agencies to achieve its objectives.

Vanguard News