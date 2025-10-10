Customer Service Week: How FIRS boss Put Nigerians first

Adedeji

By Arabinrin Aderonke

This week has been Customer Service Week across the world, and as always, it is a time to celebrate customers and appreciate those who serve them. At the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the celebration has been full of colour, excitement, and unity. From themed dress days to fun activities, staff across the country took time to appreciate the people who make their work meaningful, the taxpayers.

But beyond the glamour and celebration, this year’s Customer Service Week has given everyone at FIRS another reason to reflect on the kind of leadership the agency has been blessed with. Since Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman, came on board, he has shown that leadership is not just about policy but about people, and when I say people, I mean the people of Nigeria. He has brought a human touch to tax administration and changed the way many Nigerians perceive the agency.

Today, FIRS is not just an agency collecting taxes across Nigeria; it is a people-driven institution that listens, understands, and responds. Through innovations such as the TaxProMax platform, electronic invoicing, and an active online presence, people and businesses can now file returns, make payments, or access information with ease. Every transaction is secured and verifiable through a unique Invoice Reference Number and QR code, while taxpayers without internet access can conveniently use the *829# USSD code to retrieve their TIN, verify tax clearance certificates, locate nearby offices, or make quick inquiries. It is now easy for anyone to pay taxes or ask questions, as FIRS experts are always ready to assist through the website, social media, or call centers.

The Tax Boss is a man who knows his onions and leads with direction and purpose. FIRS has built a strong culture of courtesy and service excellence. Staff are reminded that taxpayers are partners in progress and that respect, fairness, and timely service are necessary to good governance. This change has increased public trust and strengthened the agency’s reputation as a responsive institution. Today, if you ask ten Nigerians, nine will tell you they now understand taxes better and why they are important. We have never had it this good.

His calm confidence, intelligence, and people-first approach have changed the atmosphere within the Agency. Staff now take pride in serving, knowing that their work makes life easier for millions. Taxpayers, too, are beginning to see FIRS differently, not as a burden, but as an institution they can trust.

As this year’s Customer Service Week comes to an end, with the theme “Mission: Possible,” Nigerians can agree that Dr. Zacch has made it more than just a theme; he has made it our reality. He has shown that change is possible in public service. He leads by example, puts people first, and ensures that FIRS has become a true model of what responsive governance should look like.

At the end of the day, Dr. Zacch is a tactical leader whose results speak louder than words. What he has built at FIRS tells its own story. It is a system that works, a team that serves, and a nation that believes again. Nigerians can now see that the mission is truly possible.

Happy Customer Service Week to the Tax Boss, the entire FIRS team, and the ever-supportive taxpayers across Nigeria. Together, we keep building a better country for everyone.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the Technical Assistant, Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Vanguard News