Curacel, cornerstone insurance partner to drive innovation in motor insurance

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has partnered with Curacel to deploy an AI-powered remote vehicle inspection workflow, revolutionising the issuance of motor policies and assessment of claims.

The innovative system utilises a secure web link to guide customers through a video capture process, which is then analysed by Curacel’s AI platform to detect damages and generate a structured report.

This development has streamlined the insurance process, enabling faster decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

According to Oluwarotimi Adedeji, Deputy CTO at Cornerstone, the new system allows for inspections to be completed faster, verified more consistently, and safeguarded against fraud.

He noted that the partnership aims to enhance customer experience, reduce overhead costs, and improve documentation quality.

He said: “The Curacel-powered workflow has been live at Cornerstone and is set to scale across motor insurance use cases in the coming months. This development underscores the companies’ commitment to leveraging technology to drive innovation and efficiency in the insurance industry.

“The Curacel-built experience replaces field visits with a secure web link, guided video capture, real-time damage analysis, and direct handoff into Cornerstone’s Cici and claims systems.



“Leveraging Curacel’s insurance-grade AI platform, every inspection can be completed faster, verified more consistently, and safeguarded against fraud through automated NIID validity checks. Resources and attention move where they matter most; toward clear decisions for customers at policy activation and at claim time.

“The initiative advances industry goals around digitisation, fraud control, and service quality. By bringing remote inspections live in production, Cornerstone demonstrates how Curacel Auto’s practical AI can deliver measurable outcomes for policyholders and internal teams alike.”