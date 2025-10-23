CUPP backs senate move to shift burden of proof to INEC

…Seeks Electoral Offences Tribunal

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed support for the Senate’s move to amend key provisions of the Electoral Act, describing it as a bold and progressive step toward electoral justice.

The coalition particularly hailed the proposal to shift the burden of proof in election petitions from aggrieved candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Secretary of the coalition, Chief Peter Ameh, stated this in Abuja on Thursday while responding to questions from Vanguard.

He said the proposed amendment marks a major departure from the longstanding practice where petitioners — often individual candidates with limited resources — bear the heavy responsibility of proving electoral irregularities.

“Under the new framework, INEC, as the custodian of the electoral process, will now be legally obligated to demonstrate that elections were conducted in line with the highest standards of integrity and due process,” Ameh said.

According to him, if enacted and implemented in good faith, the reform could transform Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence by easing the evidential and financial burden on petitioners and ensuring greater transparency and fairness.

He added that holding INEC accountable for its actions or inactions would enhance public trust in the electoral system and reaffirm that no institution is above scrutiny in safeguarding the sanctity of the ballot.

“As a nation still healing from the scars of contentious polls, this move is a timely antidote to the cynicism that has eroded faith in our electoral system,” Ameh noted.

He further stressed that while Nigeria’s electoral laws are largely adequate, challenges persist due to the conduct of some INEC officials, both ad hoc and permanent, who compromise the process.

The CUPP scribe therefore called for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Tribunal or Commission to prosecute offenders swiftly, ensuring that perpetrators of electoral fraud face the full weight of the law.