Cultural advocate calls for urgent solutions to growing insecurity in Yorubaland

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Cultural Advocate & Founder, Omoluabi Parapo Conservative Group, Obábìnrìn Aderonke Okeleye has called on all traditional, political, leaders, as well as community stakeholders in Yorubaland to find lasting solutions to the growing wave of insecurity in Yorubaland.

Oba Okeleye, who made the call in a statement, while reacting to the recent killings in Oke-Ode, Sagbe, Ilu Agunjin, and neighboring communities in Kwara State, said that if the situation is not checked swiftly, it will inevitably spread to other cities across the South-West, endangering lives, livelihoods, and the very fabric of our society.

She equally appealed to President Bola Tinubu, all South West governors, members of National and State Assemblies to expedite action on the establishment of State Police, stressing that localized security architecture is a necessity to curb insecurity.

The statement reads, “It is with a heavy heart that I address the recent killings in parts of Kwara South, particularly in Oke-Ode, Sagbe, Ilu Agunjin, and neighboring communities. These tragic incidents are not only heartbreaking but also deeply concerning for the collective peace and stability of Yorubaland and indeed, the entire nation”.

“At this critical juncture, I call on all Yoruba leaders traditional, political, and community stakeholders to come together urgently to find lasting solutions to this growing wave of insecurity”.

“If this situation is not checked swiftly, it will inevitably spread to other cities across the South-West, endangering lives, livelihoods, and the very fabric of our society”.

“I implore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our South-West Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, and State Assembly legislators to prioritize and expedite the establishment of State Police across the federation. Localized security architecture is no longer optional, it is a necessity”.

“While we acknowledge and commend the ongoing efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and the Military in restoring order, it is evident that security is local. We must therefore empower local vigilante groups who possess intimate knowledge of their communities, terrains, and residents. They are best positioned to detect and deter threats before they escalate”.

“I urge government agencies to support and train these vigilante units to ensure professionalism, discipline, and improved operational capacity”.

“Yorubaland remains a vital pillar to the peace, economy, and unity of Nigeria. If insecurity is allowed to take root here, its effects will be felt nationwide. We cannot afford to allow that to happen”.

While commiserating with the families of the victims and the people of Kwara South over the grievous loss, she urged the people to be vigilant, security-conscious, and to report suspicious activities promptly to the authorities.

She added that security is a shared responsibility one that requires the cooperation of all”.

“Let us act decisively now to safeguard our homeland and ensure that the Yoruba Land remains a fortress of peace, prosperity, and unity’.