CSOs move to improve primary healthcare in Nigeria

By Nnasom David

Orodata Science, in collaboration with the Africa Data Hub (ADH), has launched the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Innovation Hackathon, an initiative aimed at developing data-driven solutions to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across Nigeria.

The programme, announced in a statement by Orodata Science on Tuesday, seeks to engage data scientists, developers, public health experts, and innovators in tackling challenges such as inefficient resource allocation, poor infrastructure visibility, and limited access to quality care.

According to the organisers, participants will have access to a comprehensive PHC data repository containing information on infrastructure, service delivery, welfare, inclusivity, and telecommunications mapping. Mentors from Orodata Science and ADH will provide guidance throughout the development process.

The statement explained that participants are expected to submit their proposals before the demo day, set for 6 November 2025. The top five ideas will be shortlisted and invited to pitch at the hybrid hackathon’s final event scheduled for 8 November 2025 in Lagos.

A total prize pool of ₦1 million will be awarded to the top three teams, with ₦1 million for the first-place winner, ₦600,000 for the second place, and ₦200,000 for the third.

The organisers noted that the hackathon represents an opportunity to use open data to drive innovation in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“This hackathon provides an opportunity to build innovative, data-powered tools that can improve access to quality primary healthcare for millions of Nigerians,” the statement read.

Interested participants have been encouraged to register online before the deadline of 6 November 2025.