CSOs, Labour unions urge Govt to reverse power, water privatisation

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and labour unions have called on the federal government to reverse the privatisation of electricity distribution in Nigeria, insisting that the move has failed to deliver reliable power supply.

The coalition also vowed to resist any attempt by state governments to privatise water supply and waste disposal services.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day campaign, planning, and strategy meeting on “Promoting Transparency and Decent Work in the Supply Chain in Electricity, Water and Waste Services in Sub-Sahara Africa” held in Owerri, Imo State.

The event was organised by Public Service International (PSI) and DGB, in collaboration with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

The communiqué was endorsed by Comrade Lawrence Alo, Acting General Secretary of AUPCTRE; Comrade Dominic Igwebike, General Secretary of NUEE; Comrade Sani Baba, Executive Director of Citizens Free Service Forum (CFSF); Philip Jakpor, Executive Director of Renevlyn Development Initiative; and Comrade Abiodun Bakare, National Coordinator of the project.

The coalition argued that privatisation of electricity, water, and waste services had denied citizens access to essential amenities.

According to the communiqué, many water schemes across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory remain dilapidated due to years of neglect. “Imo State, where this meeting held, is a clear example of mis-prioritisation, as the water infrastructure of the state is totally comatose,” it noted.

The group further lamented irregular power supply, obsolete water reticulation networks, contamination of water in many communities due to broken pipelines, and poor staff welfare, which it said continues to demotivate workers.

On electricity, the coalition stated that despite the privatisation of the sector in 2013, generation has remained around 4,000 megawatts, with little investment from private entities. It also criticised the rising cost burden on consumers caused by tariff band categorisation.

The coalition recommended the rehabilitation of water schemes nationwide, improved welfare packages for workers, and regular training and retraining of staff to enhance service delivery.

It also demanded an immediate review of electricity tariffs to reflect prevailing economic realities and called for the development of new landfill sites to ease pressure on existing ones and prevent potential health crises.