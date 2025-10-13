CSO urges Tinubu to set up monitoring, evaluation team to assess ministers

— Warns Against Distractions, Unnecessary Criticisms

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Civil Society Organizations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) has called on President Bola Tinubu to establish a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism to assess the performance of his ministers and ensure accountability and effectiveness in governance.

The group made the call following growing public concerns over the alleged poor performance of some political appointees.

In a statement on Monday, CSCHEI’s Director-General, Kunle Yusuff, urged the President to remain focused on his developmental agenda while avoiding distractions and undue criticisms that could derail the administration’s progress.

“While we acknowledge the importance of constructive criticism, we cannot stand idly by as malicious intent and selfish interests hinder the progress of our nation,” Yusuff said.

“We call on desperate and furious politicians to cease their attempts to derail the President’s efforts and instead join hands in building a better Nigeria.”

The group urged all stakeholders to channel their efforts toward supporting government initiatives and recommending practical solutions that would help realize the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“We appeal to politicians to focus on constructive engagement; we urge furious Nigerians to desist from spreading falsehoods and misinformation, and call on all stakeholders to prioritize national interest over personal agendas,” Yusuff added.

While acknowledging that every government faces challenges, CSCHEI encouraged Tinubu to remain committed to delivering on his promises to Nigerians. It also tasked Civil Society and Community-Based Organizations with adopting fact-based advocacy that directly benefits the masses.

On ways to ensure better performance among political appointees, the group recommended that the President institute a formal monitoring and evaluation system to track ministerial progress and identify underperforming officials.

“Findings from such mechanisms should help identify cabinet members with apparent electoral ambitions for 2027. Those prioritizing political interests over their ministerial responsibilities should be held accountable or relieved of their duties,” the statement read.

CSCHEI, a UN-recognized civil society group, said it remains committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria.

“We act as a bridge between citizens and government, advocating for sustainable governance and ensuring that the voices of the masses are heard,” Yusuff stated.