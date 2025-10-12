CSO slams FIJ over alleged false corruption report

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates, NDRA, has expressed dismay over what it described as unethical reporting by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, FIJ.

The Niger Delta group accused FIJ of promoting a one-sided story that allegedly maligned a public servant, Adagiri Ismail, under the Nigeria Correctional Services NCoS.

The NDRA Director of Research and Documentation, Dr Chuks Alozie, in a statement on Sunday, claimed that the FIJ’s online reports of October 6 and 8, 2025, portrayed a suspect in a trial as a hero, which they believe is inconsistent with journalistic practice.

The group noted that while citizen journalism deepens democracy, it does not justify publications that qualify as defamatory or seditious.

Alozie explained that Ismail’s office was impersonated through an act of forgery, and a suspect, obtained millions of naira through pretences and advanced fee fraud using letterheads and office insignia.

He further explained that the suspect was granted bail by the court but later approached FIJ for coverage after suing the complainant and the police for infringing on his rights but the court dismissed the suit and awarded a cost of N1 million to all respondents.

The statement read in part: “FIJ’s online report of October 6th and 8th 2025 which were attempts at hoodwinking the reading audience portrayed a suspected criminal who is still standing trial at an FCT High Court as a hero which is inconsistent with journalism practice.

“Mr Adagiri Ahmed Ismail’s office was impersonated by a clear act of forgery for which he promptly petitioned the IGP for investigation, and it was discovered that millions of naira had been obtained through false pretense/advanced fee fraud using letterheads/office insignia by an unauthorized person to award fake contracts running into millions of naira!”

“Unfortunately, the suspect chose to run to FIJ for cover after he was granted bail by court. This only after he sued the complainant (Mr Ismail) and the Police for infringing on his rights by detaining him but the court dismissed it and awarded cost of N1million to all respondents in the matter.”

The civil society group demanded a retraction or corrigendum from FIJ, stating that their publications against Ismail ran foul of the ethical code of conduct.

They argued that FIJ failed to thoroughly investigate all sides of the story and did not extend the right of reply to the affected individual.

The group emphasized the importance of fairness, balance, and impartiality in journalism, particularly in cases involving serious allegations like forgery and advanced fee fraud.

They warned that defending the rights of an individual who is facing a criminal case should not compromise the principles of ethical journalism.