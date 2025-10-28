CrossMoney set to drop new single “Her Body” on November 3, 2025

U.S.-based Nigerian artiste, Osas Obadiaru, popularly known by his stage name CrossMoney, is set to make a major comeback with the release of his highly anticipated single, “Her Body,” slated for November 3, 2025.

After a brief hiatus from the music scene, the Afrobeats rising star says he is ready to return “stronger and more consistent than ever.”

Born and raised in Benin City, Edo State, CrossMoney is a singer, songwriter, rapper, instrumentalist, and actor whose sound fuses Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, and Soul. Hailing from Iyekogba in Oredo Local Government Area, he began his music journey as a teenager, founding an entertainment crew known as Money Makers on the streets of Benin.

His debut single, “Cheating on Me,” released in 2013, gained significant airplay across radio and TV stations in Benin City, followed by his sophomore track, “Who I Am,” in 2015.

Now based between New York and New Jersey, CrossMoney has since established an ultra-modern recording studio and launched his own label, Money Makers Records.

Speaking about his musical journey, CrossMoney said: “I see music as a tool for artistic expression and social advancement. I’m passionate about creating sound that connects and uplifts.”

On his hiatus, he explained: “I took a break from music — I was going through a personal metamorphosis — but I’m back now, better and ready for the long haul. Consistency is key, and this time around, there will be more music releases than before.”

Fans can follow @CrossMoney on social media for exclusive updates and teasers ahead of the release of “Her Body.”