Cross River to host global investment summit in London

The Cross River Government says it will host an international investment summit in London from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, aimed at attracting global investors and engaging the diaspora in sustainable development.

The summit, themed “Unlocking Opportunities and Driving Sustainable Growth with the People’s First Agenda of Senator Bassey Otu,” will highlight strategic sectors and investment-ready projects across the state.

Hon. Ignatius Oli, Chairperson of the Central Planning Committee, Cross River State Diaspora Commission, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday

“We are positioning Cross River as a competitive investment destination in Nigeria and West Africa.

“This summit is a strategic move to unlock partnerships that will fuel economic growth and align with the state’s People’s First Agenda,” Oli said.

He said the event would bring together investors, policymakers, diaspora professionals, and development partners to explore opportunities in agriculture, tourism, ICT, manufacturing, renewable energy, infrastructure, and the green economy.

“We aim to mobilise both domestic and foreign capital into high-growth sectors,” Oli said.

“It will also promote bankable projects and Public- Private Partnership (PPP) models that can drive long-term development”.

Oli said the summit would serve as a platform for business-to-business and business-to-government networking.

“Diaspora engagement is central to our strategy. We want to connect with Cross Riverians abroad and create channels for investment, mentorship, and knowledge transfer,” he added.

He noted that the summit’s outcomes would align with the state’s development goals and support Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The event will be moderated by Mr Nero Ughwujabo, a public policy expert with a background in stakeholder engagement and strategic communications.

Prince Otu Okor, Chairman of the Cross River Diaspora Commission, described the summit as a turning point for the state’s global re-engagement strategy.

“We are deliberately creating a platform that links our diaspora community to viable investment opportunities back home,” Okor said.

“Cross Riverians abroad are not just spectators; they are vital partners in the state’s transformation agenda”.

He said the Commission was working closely with the summit’s planning committee to ensure effective diaspora participation across all sessions.

“Our people in the diaspora have the networks, skills, and capital needed to accelerate economic growth in Cross River,” Okor added.

“This summit provides a concrete pathway for them to contribute meaningfully.”

Oli highlighted several investment opportunities across strategic sectors.

“In agriculture, we are focusing on commercial farming, agro-processing, and export value chains,” he said.

“Tourism prospects include hospitality, eco-tourism, and cultural festivals. We are also promoting manufacturing opportunities in agro-allied industries, light production, and export growth”.

He said ICT and renewable energy, especially solar mini-grids, hydro, and biomass would also feature prominently, alongside infrastructure such as roads, industrial parks, and urban renewal projects.

“We are targeting responsible investments in forestry and mining, including sustainable timber, eco-products, carbon credits, and minerals like barite and limestone,” he added.

“We are also creating pathways for diaspora-led investments through bonds, joint ventures, and mentorship programmes”.

Oli said the governor would deliver the keynote address and officially declare the summit open.

“The programme will feature a policy showcase on investment incentives and ongoing regulatory reforms,” he said.

Panel discussions will focus on tourism, infrastructure, health, agriculture, ICT, and renewable energy, while a special diaspora session will address skills transfer, strategic investments, and long-term partnerships.

The summit is expected to attract investors, business leaders, development agencies, diplomatic missions, and senior government officials.

“This is not just an event; it is a gateway to partnerships that will define the future of Cross River State,” Oli said.

He also commended the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria, led by Ms Sharon Dimanche, for its strategic support in mobilising multilateral partners and fostering collaboration to advance the vision of the governor.

Oli noted that IOM’s continued engagement underscores the importance of migration and diaspora investment as key drivers of sustainable development in Cross River State.

“Registration details are available via https://cridcom.crossriverstate.gov.ng/crs-investment-summit.

“For further enquiries, contact: Hon. Ignatius Oli, Chairperson, Central Planning Committee, Cross River State Diaspora Commission.

“The Email [email protected].