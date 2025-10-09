Cross River to enforce crackdown on illegal online betting

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Cross River State Government has begun a sweeping clampdown on illegal and non-compliant online lottery and sports betting operators following a new partnership aimed at sanitising the gaming sector and protecting players.

The Director-General of the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency, Hon. Micheal Eja, told journalists in Abuja that the Agency’s recent onboarding by a popular search engine has given it fresh powers to monitor, regulate, and sanction online operators across digital platforms.

Eja explained that the Agency had previously faced challenges enforcing compliance, particularly against operators without a physical presence in the state.

“In the past, our major challenge was the inability to enforce compliance, especially against online operators without a physical presence in the state,” he said.

He said the difficulty had been overcome following the passage and signing of the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law 2025, which now provides the legal framework for collaboration with digital platforms.

“Without an enabling law, we couldn’t approach Google, but that has changed. Thanks to the signing of the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law 2025, we now have both the law and the tools to act,” Eja stated.

According to him, the new partnership allows the Agency to demand the removal of illegal operators’ content from the search engine, block unauthorised advertisements, and pursue legal action against defaulting companies.

He added that the initiative would not only sanitise the industry but also protect players who have often been defrauded by unlicensed platforms.

“This is a win-win for everyone. Licensed operators under our Agency will now be able to advertise legally on Google platforms, while fraudulent operators will be blacklisted and sanctioned. Our duty is to monitor, enforce, and apply penalties where necessary,” he explained.

Eja noted that the enforcement drive forms part of the government’s wider effort to promote transparency, accountability, and investor confidence in the state’s gaming sector.

He urged operators to comply fully with the law and uphold ethical business practices.

“We call on all gaming operators to embrace transparency, accountability, and full compliance with the law. Calabar is not just a place to do business, it’s a place to live and thrive,” he stressed.