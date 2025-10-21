Cross River shuts 36 illegal schools in three LGAs

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Government, through the Ministry of Education, has shut down 36 unapproved schools operating illegally across three local government areas of the state.

According to information published on the Ministry’s official website, the affected institutions, ranging from primary to secondary levels, were operating without registration or official approval.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Stephen Odey, described the situation as unfortunate, noting that some individuals still engage in such illegal activities under the guise of running schools.

He explained that the closures were carried out by the State Task Force on Illegal Schools, which was inaugurated earlier this month, adding that the ministry would no longer tolerate any unauthorized or “mushroom” operations in the education sector.

Professor Odey stated that the task force has commenced full-scale enforcement across the three educational zones of Calabar, Ikom, and Ogoja to sanitize the system and ensure quality learning standards.

The publication listed 16 affected schools in Calabar, 10 in Ikom, and another 10 in Ogoja, all found to be operating without government approval.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining educational standards, stressing that only duly registered and approved schools are permitted to operate in the state.

He also urged parents and guardians to verify the approval status of schools before enrolling their children, warning that the ongoing enforcement exercise would continue across all 18 local government areas.